June 29 Queensland Reds kept their Super Rugby
title defence very much alive with an ultimately comfortable
32-17 bonus-point victory at the Melbourne Rebels on Friday.
Teenager Chris F'Sautia, a late replacement for the sick
Digby Ioane, scored the first try and his fellow winger Dom
Shipperley, lock Adam Wallace-Harrison and replacement back Nick
Frisby also crossed for the Super Rugby champions.
In their first match after the international window,
Queensland tired in the second half as the many Wallabies in
their ranks began to feel the lingering effects of the
hard-fought series win over Wales.
The always game Rebels, hoping to give former Wallabies
centre Stirling Mortlock a win in his final home match, hit back
in the second half with tries from Kurtley Beale and Lachie
Mitchell but never closed to within 10 points of the Reds.
To make matters worse, they lost flyhalf James O'Connor to a
hamstring injury in his first match back after recovering from a
liver injury which had kept him sidelined for a month.
"The game didn't go to plan, the big send off," Rebels
captain Gareth Delve said in a pitchside interview.
"But we showed great character in the second half. In the
first half we made too many mistakes and left ourselves with a
mountain to climb."
Another Wallabies flyhalf, Quade Cooper, was replaced at
halftime by the Reds after setting up Wallace-Harrison's try
five minutes before the break.
It was a moment of magic from the least lauded of the
playmakers on the field, however, which set up the best try of
the night after 26 minutes.
Centre Mike Harris made the most of his pack winning a scrum
against the head by chipping over the defensive line and
regathering his own kick.
The Reds moved the ball quickly outside to F'Sautia, who
looked like he might score a brace on his first start but he was
forced to look for support and his pass back inside found
Shipperley who crossed in the corner.
Trailing 27-3 at the break, the Rebels laid siege to the
Queensland line in the second half and got their reward when
fullback Beale snaked over the line in the 56th minute and
Mitchell finished well nine minutes later.
The Reds refused to let the Rebels eat further into their
lead, however, and went back down the pitch through 20 or more
phases before a flat pass from peerless scrumhalf Will Genia put
Frisby in to score in the corner six minutes from time.
"We dropped a little bit in that second half which is
disappointing but we got that fourth try and that's very
important for the competition," said skipper Genia, whose side
now return home for matches against the Highlanders and Waratahs
in their last two regular season fixtures.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Ed Osmond)