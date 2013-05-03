(Fixes typo in headline)

MELBOURNE May 3 Gareth Anscombe scored a hat-trick of tries as the fast-starting Chiefs prevailed 39-33 over the Melbourne Rebels in a Super Rugby shoot-out on Friday.

The Chiefs fullback caught fire in the first half at Melbourne's Rectangular stadium, securing a bonus point for the visitors in the 27th minute with his third try, and finishing a 24-point game with three conversions and a penalty.

Inspired by Wallabies backs James O'Connor and Kurtley Beale, the Rebels pulled within a converted try with five minutes left, but the Chiefs held on to retain top spot in the New Zealand conference and be well-placed for a run to the playoffs.

"Pretty relieved," Chiefs captain Craig Clarke said in a pitchside interview.

"Fair play to the opposition for playing the style they do."

Anscombe was denied a magical fourth try in the 78th minute by the television match official, who ruled the ball had been pushed forward by a team mate just before the fullback received it wide and bolted for the left corner.

The Chiefs took a 24-14 lead at halftime, with Anscombe scoring his first try in the opening minute and inside centre Bundee Aki making it 10-0 in the 10th.

Scott Higginbotham put the Rebels on the board with a try five minutes later, but Anscombe responded with two tries in seven minutes, the second courtesy of a brilliant break from outside centre Tim Nanai-Williams.

The Rebels were kept in the game by towering lock Hugh Pyle, who scored the first of a brace of tries shortly before halftime, but the Chiefs sprinted away to a 31-14 lead 12 minutes after the break with a try by flanker Sam Cane.

Beale came off the bench eight minutes into the second half, making his return after a six-week exile from the Rebels.

He was stood down in March for punching two of his team mates in an alcohol-fuelled incident on the team bus in South Africa, and appeared a bundle of nerves as his first kick went out on the full on the re-start following Cane's try.

He was soon brought into the match by fellow Wallabies back O'Connor, and helped set up scrumhalf Nick Phipps for a 68th minute try in the left corner with a brilliant break at midfield.

Big lock Brodie Retallick pushed the Chiefs' lead out to 39-26 by scoring an enterprising try with 10 minutes to play after charging down a clearing kick by James O'Connor.

But that only set up a grandstand finish as newly slimmed-down Beale tore through the Chiefs defence, running wide then cutting back inside to score a brilliant individual try in the 75th minute.

Rebels winger Cooper Vuna raised the roof at the 'Stockade' with a dash along the left touch-line in the 79th minute but was dragged into touch just short of the line.

The Rebels stole back possession with a poor line-out throw but were unable to penetrate the Chiefs' last line of defence in a frenetic finish after the siren. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Martyn Herman)