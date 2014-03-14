Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
MELBOURNE, March 14 Canterbury Crusaders inside centre Tom Taylor was perfect with his goalkicking as he notched 20 points in the visitors' 25-19 victory over the Melbourne Rebels in a stop-start Super Rugby clash on Friday.
Hooker Ben Funnell scored his first Super Rugby try while Taylor slotted six penalties and a conversion for the Crusaders, who had the better opportunities to score points but committed too many errors and turnovers while on attack.
The home side, hammered 32-7 by the Western Force last week in Perth, scored a late try through openside flanker Scott Fuglistaller when the entire team joined a rolling maul from an attacking lineout.
Fullback Jason Woodward kicked three penalties while flyhalf Bryce Hegarty added another penalty and converted Fuglistaller's try. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.