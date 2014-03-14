MELBOURNE, March 14 Canterbury Crusaders inside centre Tom Taylor was perfect with his goalkicking as he notched 20 points in the visitors' 25-19 victory over the Melbourne Rebels in a stop-start Super Rugby clash on Friday.

Hooker Ben Funnell scored his first Super Rugby try while Taylor slotted six penalties and a conversion for the Crusaders, who had the better opportunities to score points but committed too many errors and turnovers while on attack.

The home side, hammered 32-7 by the Western Force last week in Perth, scored a late try through openside flanker Scott Fuglistaller when the entire team joined a rolling maul from an attacking lineout.

Fullback Jason Woodward kicked three penalties while flyhalf Bryce Hegarty added another penalty and converted Fuglistaller's try. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston)