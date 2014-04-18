April 18 The Melbourne Rebels ended the Western Force's winning run with a 22-16 home win in their all-Australian Super Rugby clash on Friday as an injury-time try by winger Nick Cummins gave the visitors a point.

Skipper Scott Higginbotham scored a try on the hour mark as the Rebels nosed ahead after being locked at 6-6 by halftime while fullback Jason Woodward calmly slotted in the conversion and added five penalties.

The Force, who came into the match on the back of five consecutive wins, reduced the margin and ensured the point for losing by seven or fewer points, when Cummins touched down after the hooter and Zack Holmes slotted in the conversion.

The Rebels moved off the bottom of the Australian Conference and into 12th position overall with the win while the Force remained second in the Australian Conference and fourth overall. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ken Ferris)