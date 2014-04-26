MELBOURNE, April 26 Melbourne Rebels have only themselves to blame for propping up the Australian conference of Super Rugby, according to coach Tony McGahan.

The Rebels, 13th overall in the 15-team southern hemisphere competition, are seven points adrift of the top six and in grave danger of missing out on the playoffs for a fourth successive season since joining the tournament in 2011.

After a shake-up in the off-season, the Scott Higginbotham-captained Rebels have strengthened their forward pack and showcased a stiffer defence under new coach McGahan but remain stuck at the bottom of the Australian conference after failing to close out a string of close matches.

"From a wins and losses point of view, ideally we would have liked to have been a little further up the ladder," McGahan said in a mid-season report on the team's website (www.melbournerebels.com.au).

"Quite possibly, with better game management, we should have been. Not could have, should have.

"As we have talked about many a time, you don't get these opportunities back again; you're either good enough or you're not. We've not been good enough in three close losses."

On a bye this weekend, the Rebels (3-5) face a tough month, hosting Durban's competition-leading Sharks next week and the in-form Hurricanes the week after, before travelling to Brisbane to take on the Queensland Reds, a side they have never beaten.

The Rebels have also lost a number of key players to serious injuries, including winger Lachlan Mitchell and backrower Lopeti Timani, but McGahan said he was heartened by the performance of their replacements.

"We have a young squad and there are some young players who are experiencing in some cases senior Rugby for the first time, let alone professional rugby," he said.

"They're learning on the job, and the good thing about it is that they have such great enthusiasm and capacity to learn and get better.

"To see them improving each week individually and as a team has been enjoyable, but we need and want more of it.

"For us, our challenge is our ability to manage the momentum of the game and to make sure that our mistakes don't hurt us on the scoreboard." (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)