May 23 Israel Folau broke a three-match scoring drought as the New South Wales Waratahs maintained their march towards the Super Rugby playoffs with a six-try 41-19 demolition of the Melbourne Rebels on Friday.

The Rebels have missed fewer tackles than any other side this year but even their defence bent in the face of an all-out assault from the Waratahs and tries from Rob Horne, Adam Ashley-Cooper and Michael Hooper gave the visitors a 24-12 lead after 53 minutes.

The Waratahs almost let the Rebels back into the contest when a loose Folau pass allowed winger Telusa Veainu to run the length of the pitch for a converted try which cut the deficit to 24-19 with 20 minutes remaining.

Centre Kurtley Beale secured the bonus point after 70 minutes, however, before fullback Folau scored his 10th try of the season - a Waratahs record - and replacement scrumhalf Brendan McKibbin added the sixth. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)