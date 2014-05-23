Rugby-All Black Dagg to have knee surgery, up to six weeks out
WELLINGTON, March 15 All Blacks fullback Israel Dagg is to undergo knee surgery that could keep him out of the game for up to six weeks, the Canterbury Crusaders said on Wednesday.
May 23 Israel Folau broke a three-match scoring drought as the New South Wales Waratahs maintained their march towards the Super Rugby playoffs with a six-try 41-19 demolition of the Melbourne Rebels on Friday.
The Rebels have missed fewer tackles than any other side this year but even their defence bent in the face of an all-out assault from the Waratahs and tries from Rob Horne, Adam Ashley-Cooper and Michael Hooper gave the visitors a 24-12 lead after 53 minutes.
The Waratahs almost let the Rebels back into the contest when a loose Folau pass allowed winger Telusa Veainu to run the length of the pitch for a converted try which cut the deficit to 24-19 with 20 minutes remaining.
Centre Kurtley Beale secured the bonus point after 70 minutes, however, before fullback Folau scored his 10th try of the season - a Waratahs record - and replacement scrumhalf Brendan McKibbin added the sixth. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)
WELLINGTON, March 15 All Blacks scrumhalf Tawera Kerr-Barlow has joined Waikato Chiefs team mate Aaron Cruden and Auckland Blues prop Charlie Faumuina in signing with a French club for next season.
LONDON, March 14 England coach Eddie Jones has named un unchanged 25-man squad for Saturday's Six Nations clash against Ireland in Dublin when his side can claim a second successive Grand Slam.