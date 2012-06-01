June 1 The ACT Brumbies consolidated their lead
at the top of the Australian Super Rugby conference with an
efficient 27-19 victory over the Melbourne Rebels on Friday.
The Brumbies moved to 49 points on the table with the
victory, nine ahead of the Queensland Reds (40), who have a bye
and will be awarded four points at the end of the round.
The Canberra-based side were in turmoil last season but have
thrived under 2007 World Cup winning coach Jake White and short
of a major collapse in their final three games should make the
playoffs for the first time since 2004 - when they last won the
competition.
"I'll take that every day of the week, that's four points in
this competition and that's extremely hard to do," Brumbies
captain Ben Mowen said in a pitchside interview.
"It's a tough competition and a long competition and you
have to be making sure you are ticking those wins over and I'm
extremely glad we did that."
The Brumbies took a 9-0 lead courtesy of two long-range
penalties from winger Jesse Mogg and one from closer to the
posts by flyhalf Zack Holmes
Centre Andrew Smith also crashed over after Rebels prop Jono
Owen had been sin-binned by referee Keith Brown following a
warning to the home team for repeated infringements.
The Brumbies, however, went off the boil in the final 15
minutes of the half and Rebels fullback Julian Huxley added
three further penalties to the one he had slotted earlier to
ensure his side were still in the game at the break.
The visitors extended their lead to 12 points after the
break when Holmes added his second penalty then converted
fullback Robbie Coleman's try, but the Rebels refused to allow
them to kick away.
Rebels winger Cooper Vuna scored straight from the kickoff
following Coleman's try when the Brumbies failed to regather the
restart and the home side were again back within five points
when Huxley converted from the sideline.
Holmes, however, added his third penalty with less than 10
minutes remaining as the Brumbies did just enough to win the
game.
"It was a game we were in for the full 80 (minutes)... and
we're disappointed not to get anything from the game," said
Melbourne's Gareth Delve.
"I think it was a bit of indiscipline in the first 10
minutes that allowed the Brumbies to push out that lead."
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Alison
Wildey)