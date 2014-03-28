MELBOURNE, March 28 Laser-sharp fullback Jason Woodward scored a second half try in a 27-point haul to fire the Melbourne Rebels to a stunning 32-24 upset of an undisciplined ACT Brumbies side in their Super Rugby match in Melbourne on Friday.

The lowly Rebels appeared destined to slump to their fourth straight loss after a fumbling start had them 10-3 down at half-time, but Woodward barged through a clutch of defenders in the 58th minute to touch down in the left corner and draw the home side level at 17-17.

Inside centre Mitch Inman added a second try for the Rebels 11 minutes later before Woodward slotted his sixth penalty, and fifth after halftime, to seal the match with a minute left.

Fullback Jesse Mogg scored a try for the visitors in the second minute, with winger Robbie Coleman adding another three minutes from the final hooter as the Brumbies lost their first game in five matches. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)