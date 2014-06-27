June 27 Replacement scrumhalf Nick Frisby made sure Will Genia was not missed as visitors Queensland Reds avenged last month's narrow loss against the Melbourne Rebels with an emphatic 36-20 win on Friday.

A last-minute penalty had consigned the Reds to their first Super Rugby defeat against the Rebels in Brisbane but the Queensland side, playing without both Genia and Quade Cooper for the first time since 2008, ran in four first-half tries in Melbourne to seize control.

Frisby and Lachlan Turner scored two tries apiece, while Mike Harris and Rod Davies also crossed the line for the Reds. Harris converted three of the touchdowns.

Wallaby scrumhalf Luke Burgess, who returned to the Rebels' starting lineup after injuring his knee against the Reds in Brisbane, Bryce Hegarty and Mitch Inman scored tries during a late second-half rally but it was not enough for the Rebels. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)