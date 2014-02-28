MELBOURNE, March 1 The Melbourne Rebels have plucked another recruit from Japan, signing New Zealand-born international Male Sau for the 2014 Super Rugby season.

The 26-year-old played with New Zealand's world champion under-20 side in 2009 before crossing to Japan where he has earned 13 caps and scored seven tries for the Brave Blossoms.

Capable of playing flyhalf or in the centres, Sau joins former Japan Top League colleagues Tamati Ellison, a former All Blacks back, and Japan hooker Shota Horie at the Rebels, who began their season with an encouraging 35-14 win over the Cheetahs on Friday.

"We've only just finished our season here in Japan, so like Tamati Ellison when he arrived, I'm match fit," Sau said in a team statement on Saturday.

"I think I will adapt fair quickly, and I hope that I will be able to perform well at Super Rugby level."

The Rebels head to Perth for their second match of the southern hemisphere tournament against Western Force on March 8.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)