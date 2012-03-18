March 18 Cheetahs (South Africa) beat Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 33-26 (halftime 20-10) in their Super Rugby match in Melbourne on Sunday.

Scorers:

Rebels - Tries: Adam Freier, James O'Connor. Penalties: O'Connor (4). Conversions: O'Connor (2).

Cheetahs - Tries: Willie Le Roux (2), Piet van Zyl. Penalties: Johan Goosen (4). Conversion: Goosen (3).

