Rugby-Wallabies back Hodge re-signs in coup for Rebels
MELBOURNE, Feb 16 Rising Wallabies back Reece Hodge has re-signed with Australian rugby and the Melbourne Rebels until 2020 in a coup for the battling Super Rugby team.
March 18 Cheetahs (South Africa) beat Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 33-26 (halftime 20-10) in their Super Rugby match in Melbourne on Sunday.
Scorers:
Rebels - Tries: Adam Freier, James O'Connor. Penalties: O'Connor (4). Conversions: O'Connor (2).
Cheetahs - Tries: Willie Le Roux (2), Piet van Zyl. Penalties: Johan Goosen (4). Conversion: Goosen (3).
Feb 15 Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations matches after damaging ankle ligaments, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Wednesday.
