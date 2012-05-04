Rugby-Lions should pick NZ-born Solomona for tour, says Healey
LONDON, Feb 21 Sale's Auckland-born winger Denny Solomona has been tipped for a place on the British and Irish Lions' tour to New Zealand by former England back Austin Healey.
May 4 Bulls (South Africa) beat Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 41-35 (halftime 31-28) in their Super Rugby match in Melbourne on Friday.
Scorers:
Bulls - Tries: Akona Ndungane, Bjorn Basson, Morne Steyn, CJ Stander, JJ Englebrecht; Conversions: Steyn (5); Penalties: Steyn (2)
Rebels - Tries: Rodney Blake, Cooper Vuna (2), Nick Phipps, Gareth Delve; Conversions: Kurtley Beale (5); Penalties:
CAPE TOWN, Feb 21 Stormers loose forward Siya Kolisi admits he has had some growing up to do since bursting onto the Super Rugby scene four years ago but feels he is now ready to play a key leadership role in guiding them to glory this season.
MELBOURNE, Feb 21 Already awash with red ink and battling a talent drain, up to three of Australia's Super Rugby teams will compete this season knowing there is an outside chance it could be their last as organisers mull sweeping changes to the tournament's format.