SYDNEY, March 30 The Queensland Reds have nearly
doubled their membership to 30,000 fans after winning their
maiden Super Rugby title last season.
The Reds, perennial cellar dwellers until the arrival of
coach Ewen McKenzie two years ago, clinched the title by beating
the Canterbury Crusaders in front of 52,113 at Lang Park in
Brisbane last May.
They have already attracted crowds of 33,563 and 34,126 for
their first two home matches of the year and expect to exceed
35,000 members before the end of the season to cement their
position as the best-supported of Australia's five teams.
"The connection between our supporters and the team is
something we don't take for granted and the unique relationship
is something we will continue to work hard to uphold," McKenzie,
whose team play the Western Force in Perth on Saturday, said in
a news release.
"We've got plenty of tough games remaining at home this
season and we look forward to seeing all our fans coming out to
support us."
Unfortunately, there may be less for the "Red Army" to cheer
for this year as a miserable tour of South Africa left the Reds
with a long injury list and culminated in a 61-8 defeat at the
hands of 2010 champion Bulls last weekend.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more rugby stories