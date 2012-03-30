SYDNEY, March 30 The Queensland Reds have nearly doubled their membership to 30,000 fans after winning their maiden Super Rugby title last season.

The Reds, perennial cellar dwellers until the arrival of coach Ewen McKenzie two years ago, clinched the title by beating the Canterbury Crusaders in front of 52,113 at Lang Park in Brisbane last May.

They have already attracted crowds of 33,563 and 34,126 for their first two home matches of the year and expect to exceed 35,000 members before the end of the season to cement their position as the best-supported of Australia's five teams.

"The connection between our supporters and the team is something we don't take for granted and the unique relationship is something we will continue to work hard to uphold," McKenzie, whose team play the Western Force in Perth on Saturday, said in a news release.

"We've got plenty of tough games remaining at home this season and we look forward to seeing all our fans coming out to support us."

Unfortunately, there may be less for the "Red Army" to cheer for this year as a miserable tour of South Africa left the Reds with a long injury list and culminated in a 61-8 defeat at the hands of 2010 champion Bulls last weekend.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more rugby stories