July 21 The Sharks blew away the Queensland Reds to reach the Super Rugby semi-finals with a 30-17 win at Lang Park on Saturday.

JP Pietersen and Paul Jordaan touched down as the South Africans surged into an early 17-0 lead before Charl McLeod killed off any hope of a Reds' comeback at the start of the second period with an intercept try from inside his own half.

Will Genia scored for the home side just before halftime and the Reds were unable to make their concerted pressure tell until Radike Samo went over from the final move of the match.

Victory for the Sharks set up an all-South African semi-final next week against the Stormers. (Reporting by Stuart Condie; editing by Martyn Herman)