April 6 Queensland Reds loose forward Scott Higginbotham scored two tries to help the Super Rugby champions end a run of three successive defeats with a 20-13 victory over the ACT Brumbies on Friday.

The number eight crossed twice in similar circumstances in four first half minutes while debutant flyhalf Sam Lane converted both tries and added two second half penalties to give the Reds a winning homecoming after three losses on the road.

The Brumbies failed to get on the scoreboard until 16 minutes into the second half but two penalties from flyhalf Christian Lealiifano and a converted try from winger Joe Tomane gave them a sniff of a comeback victory in the last 10 minutes.

The Reds kicked a lot of ball to keep the Brumbies in their own half but the lack of champagne rugby will not concern their fans after they shipped 106 points in defeats to the Western Force and South Africa's Bulls in their last two games.

"The last three weeks haven't been the best for us but we know the resolve and the character of this group remains," captain James Horwill said in a pitchside interview.

"We weren't that pretty tonight and we stuck to a game plan that we wanted to play and it paid dividends."

Lang, just 21 and the fifth choice flyhalf for the injury-ravaged Reds, had missed two early penalty chances when Higginbotham broke the deadlock in the 25th minute.

Centre Ben Tapuai had made a dash down the touchline and looked like being bundled out of bounds when he launched the ball inside and Higginbotham was on hand to ground the ball just inside the flag.

Four minutes later and it was winger Rod Davies darting down the wing and his throw ball back into play allowed Higginbotham in to score in the same corner.

Lane, who converted both tries, extended the lead to 17-0 after 51 minutes with his first successful penalty of the night, awarded after a lengthy exchange of blows between Brumbies prop Dan Palmer and Reds tighthead James Slipper.

Reds openside flanker Liam Gill spent 10 minutes in the sin-bin for kicking the ball away from a ruck on the hour mark and when he returned the Brumbies trailed by just four points at 17-13.

Rugby league convert Tomane had burst through a couple of tackles on his way to scoring his team's only try but it was not to be enough to give the Brumbies a fourth win of the season.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by John Mehaffey)

