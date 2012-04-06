April 6 Queensland Reds loose forward Scott
Higginbotham scored two tries to help the Super Rugby champions
end a run of three successive defeats with a 20-13 victory over
the ACT Brumbies on Friday.
The number eight crossed twice in similar circumstances in
four first half minutes while debutant flyhalf Sam Lane
converted both tries and added two second half penalties to give
the Reds a winning homecoming after three losses on the road.
The Brumbies failed to get on the scoreboard until 16
minutes into the second half but two penalties from flyhalf
Christian Lealiifano and a converted try from winger Joe Tomane
gave them a sniff of a comeback victory in the last 10 minutes.
The Reds kicked a lot of ball to keep the Brumbies in their
own half but the lack of champagne rugby will not concern their
fans after they shipped 106 points in defeats to the Western
Force and South Africa's Bulls in their last two games.
"The last three weeks haven't been the best for us but we
know the resolve and the character of this group remains,"
captain James Horwill said in a pitchside interview.
"We weren't that pretty tonight and we stuck to a game plan
that we wanted to play and it paid dividends."
Lang, just 21 and the fifth choice flyhalf for the
injury-ravaged Reds, had missed two early penalty chances when
Higginbotham broke the deadlock in the 25th minute.
Centre Ben Tapuai had made a dash down the touchline and
looked like being bundled out of bounds when he launched the
ball inside and Higginbotham was on hand to ground the ball just
inside the flag.
Four minutes later and it was winger Rod Davies darting down
the wing and his throw ball back into play allowed Higginbotham
in to score in the same corner.
Lane, who converted both tries, extended the lead to 17-0
after 51 minutes with his first successful penalty of the night,
awarded after a lengthy exchange of blows between Brumbies prop
Dan Palmer and Reds tighthead James Slipper.
Reds openside flanker Liam Gill spent 10 minutes in the
sin-bin for kicking the ball away from a ruck on the hour mark
and when he returned the Brumbies trailed by just four points at
17-13.
Rugby league convert Tomane had burst through a couple of
tackles on his way to scoring his team's only try but it was not
to be enough to give the Brumbies a fourth win of the season.
