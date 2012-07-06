July 6 The Queensland Reds survived a huge scare
from the Highlanders, winning 19-13 in an elimination match for
the Super Rugby playoffs in Brisbane on Friday.
The visitors were keen to send scrumhalf Jimmy Cowan off in
style in his last match for the team, but their last-gasp bid
for the try-line was thwarted by Reds flanker Jake Schatz who
forced a turnover after the siren to secure the win at Lang
Park.
Schatz poached the ball out of captain Jamie Mackintosh's
grasp just shy of the line to end the Highlanders' playoffs
campaign but give the reigning champions hope of snatching a
wildcard berth in the final round of the season.
"It was very tough, we made it hard for ourselves at times
but credit to the Highlanders," scrumhalf Will Genia said in a
pitchside interview.
"They were absolutely ruthless (at the breakdown).
"It's all about turning pressure into points and we did
that."
The Reds need to beat the New South Wales Waratahs at home
next week and hope the Wellington-based Hurricanes lose to the
New Zealand conference-winning Chiefs in the final round of the
regular season next week.
The Durban-based Sharks could still derail the Reds' title
defence by winning both of their last two matches.
The Reds dominated possession in the first half but were
restricted to a 6-3 lead at the break by a desperate Highlanders
defence.
The home side were in control heading into the last quarter,
however, courtesy of a 57th-minute try to prop James Slipper,
who dived over at the right corner after receiving a smart,
flicked pass in tight from lock Adam Wallace-Harrison.
The Highlanders hit back six minutes later through Adam
Thomson who barged over right of the posts after being fed by
replacement back Aaron Smith.
Substitute front-rower Chris King burrowed over the line in
the 75th minute to set up a tense finish but the Reds soaked up
fierce pressure on the last line of defence, repelling drive
after drive to seal the win.
Doubtlessly relieved to have escaped with the win, the Reds
will take more comfort from the form of flyhalf Quade Cooper who
was back to his mercurial best in his most even performance for
the season after coming back from a serious knee injury.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Alison
Wildey)