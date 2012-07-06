July 6 The Queensland Reds survived a huge scare from the Highlanders, winning 19-13 in an elimination match for the Super Rugby playoffs in Brisbane on Friday.

The visitors were keen to send scrumhalf Jimmy Cowan off in style in his last match for the team, but their last-gasp bid for the try-line was thwarted by Reds flanker Jake Schatz who forced a turnover after the siren to secure the win at Lang Park.

Schatz poached the ball out of captain Jamie Mackintosh's grasp just shy of the line to end the Highlanders' playoffs campaign but give the reigning champions hope of snatching a wildcard berth in the final round of the season.

"It was very tough, we made it hard for ourselves at times but credit to the Highlanders," scrumhalf Will Genia said in a pitchside interview.

"They were absolutely ruthless (at the breakdown).

"It's all about turning pressure into points and we did that."

The Reds need to beat the New South Wales Waratahs at home next week and hope the Wellington-based Hurricanes lose to the New Zealand conference-winning Chiefs in the final round of the regular season next week.

The Durban-based Sharks could still derail the Reds' title defence by winning both of their last two matches.

The Reds dominated possession in the first half but were restricted to a 6-3 lead at the break by a desperate Highlanders defence.

The home side were in control heading into the last quarter, however, courtesy of a 57th-minute try to prop James Slipper, who dived over at the right corner after receiving a smart, flicked pass in tight from lock Adam Wallace-Harrison.

The Highlanders hit back six minutes later through Adam Thomson who barged over right of the posts after being fed by replacement back Aaron Smith.

Substitute front-rower Chris King burrowed over the line in the 75th minute to set up a tense finish but the Reds soaked up fierce pressure on the last line of defence, repelling drive after drive to seal the win.

Doubtlessly relieved to have escaped with the win, the Reds will take more comfort from the form of flyhalf Quade Cooper who was back to his mercurial best in his most even performance for the season after coming back from a serious knee injury. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Alison Wildey)