June 1 Flyhalf Quade Cooper overcame an early nightmare to score the decisive points as the Queensland Reds came from behind to beat the Melbourne Rebels 33-20 in a frenetic Super Rugby contest on Saturday.

Cooper, on notice from watching Australia coach Robbie Deans that he was auditioning for a place in the squad to face the British and Irish Lions, had two defensive kicks charged down for Rebels tries in six first-half minutes.

With his team 20-18 down with 15 minutes to go, however, Cooper recovered his kicking touch to convert a penalty and four minutes later wriggled over the line for a try that gave the Reds a 28-20 lead they would never relinquish.

In one blow for Deans, however, Rebels' Scott Higginbotham, a likely starter in his back row to face the Lions, left the field early in the second half with a painful shoulder injury.

James O'Connor, who Deans has anointed as his flyhalf for the Lions series, put in a steady if unspectacular display while his Rebels halfback partner Nick Phipps put his hand up for one of the remaining six spots in the Wallabies squad.

Fullback Ben Lucas's try after the hooter gave the Reds a bonus-point and kept the 2011 Super Rugby champions in the hunt for the Australian conference title, four points behind ACT Brumbies.

The Rebels, looking for a third straight win, took control of the match early on through a fierce forward effort and looked set to be rewarded for their efforts when Reds flanker Beau Robinson was sin-binned for punching in the 22nd minute.

The Reds held firm against some heavy pressure, however, and winger Luke Morahan even put them 10-3 up when he intercepted Rory Sidey's pass and cantered 40 metres to score on the half hour mark.

Then followed six minutes where Cooper was charged down by flanker Scott Fuglistaller, calmly slotted a drop goal and then saw another of his kicks blocked and touched down by Sidey.

O'Connor converted both tries and added a penalty just after the break to extend the visitors' lead to 20-13 but the Reds ramped up their forward effort and the backs joined in to help drive number eight Jake Schatz over the line in a maul.

Cooper missed the conversion but redeemed himself soon afterwards to set his side on their way to victory. He has a final chance to impress Deans when the Reds host the Lions at Lang Park next Saturday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ken Ferris)