March 7 The Queensland Reds held off the Cheetahs 43-33 in their Super Rugby match in Brisbane on Friday to ensure the South African side remained without a victory on their tough road trip.

Improving centre Chris Feauai-Sautia scored a try in each half for the Reds, who moved out to a 40-26 lead off the boot of flyhalf Quade Cooper with 11 minutes to play but were made to work hard to close out the win at Lang Park.

Replacement flyhalf Elgar Watts crossed in the 72nd minute and converted his own try to put the Cheetahs within seven points, but Cooper slotted his fourth penalty after the final hooter to complete the scoring.

Cooper finished with 18 points, overtaking Elton Flatley as the Reds' all-time leading points scorer. Winger Rod Davies and hooker James Hanson scored first-half tries for the Reds, who also earned a penalty try in the opening minute.

The Reds, 2-1 after three games, earned a bonus point for their big win.

Inside centre Francois Venter and blindside flanker Boom Prinsloo each scored a try in the opening 10 minutes for the Cheetahs, who slumped to 1-3 for the season ahead of another away fixture against the Hurricanes in Wellington.

The South Africans lost to the Rebels in Melbourne a week ago and round off their four-match road trip against the Blues in Auckland on March 22.