April 11 The ACT Brumbies relied on an iron-clad defence to hold off a desperate Queensland Reds side 23-20 in their Super Rugby match in Brisbane on Friday.

The Brumbies opened an early 20-3 lead at Lang Park with first-half tries from flanker Scott Fardy and winger Joe Tomane, but were on the back foot after the break as the Reds monopolised possession and launched wave after wave of attacks on the line.

Reds flanker Ed Quirk scored a 62nd-minute try off the back of a powerful scrum and a penalty to flyhalf Quade Cooper five minutes later put the home side within three points, but the Brumbies never wavered in the final minutes to cement top spot in the Australian conference.

With both teams heading into a bye, the Reds have now lost five out of their eight matches this season, leaving their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs on a knife-edge.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Toby Davis)