MELBOURNE, April 30 The Queensland Reds have rushed Liam Gill back into the starting side for Friday's Super Rugby clash against the Blues after five trying weeks without the talented Wallabies flanker.

The Reds' playoffs hopes were all but extinguished by the Wellington Hurricanes on Saturday but a win at Eden Park would see the 2011 champions restore some badly needed credibility and ease the pressure on under-fire coach Richard Graham.

One of the best ball-poachers in Australian rugby, 21-year-old Gill's drive has been sorely missed since he tore a hamstring in South Africa and his selection adds a vital weapon at the breakdown.

Gill is one of four changes to the starting lineup, with jet-heeled winger Rod Davies returning to the backline and defensive hard-nut Anthony Fainga's slotting in at inside centre.

Greg Holmes has been named at tighthead prop with Ben Daley moving to the bench.

New Zealand-born Jamie-Jerry Taulagi has been benched after appearing horribly out of his depth in defence on debut last week in Wellington, where opposing winger Cory Jane scored a hat-trick of tries.

Scrumhalf Will Genia has shrugged off an ankle injury to be selected, saying on Tuesday that he would play through the pain to be alongside Wallabies team mate Quade Cooper for the flyhalf's 100th match for the Reds.

"I'm very proud. To play one game for Queensland is a great honour, so to get the opportunity to stay in the game long enough to play 100 games, I'm very fortunate," said 26-year-old Cooper, who has raced to the milestone since making his debut as an 18-year-old in 2007.

"First and foremost for me is focusing on getting a win for the team."

The Reds' cause at Eden Park has been helped by the loss of Blues' skipper Luke Braid to a shoulder injury.

The openside flanker has been replaced by Brendon O'Connor in the only change to the starting side, while veteran All Blacks hooker Keven Mealamu will lead the side. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)