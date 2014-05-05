Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
May 5 The struggling Queensland Reds suffered another blow on Monday when Wallabies prop James Slipper was banned for three weeks for a dangerous tackle during last weekend's Super Rugby loss to the Auckland Blues.
Slipper received a yellow card for a lifting tackle on Blues back-rower Peter Saili during their 44-14 loss in Auckland, which extended the 2011 champions' losing streak to four matches.
The 24-year-old, who has played 49 times for Australia, will miss two games - home matches against Canterbury Crusaders next Sunday and Melbourne Rebels the following week - and could have been more harshly punished.
"Given the player's excellent disciplinary record, his good character and in recognition of his early plea of guilty I reduced the six week suspension to three weeks," the judicial officer said in a SANZAR statement.
"Accordingly, the player is suspended from all forms of rugby up to and including Saturday, 24 May 2014."
Otago Highlanders hooker Brayden Mitchell was also banned for three weeks for a tip tackle in his team's Super Rugby loss to the Stormers in Cape Town at the weekend. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Nick Mulvenney)
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.