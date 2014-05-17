May 17 Jason Woodward kicked a last-minute penalty after Queensland replacement Ed O'Donoghue was sent off for eye gouging to give the Melbourne Rebels a first Super Rugby win over the Reds with a 30-27 victory in Brisbane on Saturday.

Fullback Woodward slotted 15 points from three conversions and three penalties.

Scrumhalf Luke Burgess, who suffered a late knee injury, added two tries and winger Tom Kingston finished off a sweeping length of the field move to grab Melbourne's opening touchdown.

Quade Cooper converted fullback Mike Harris's early try for the Reds but the flyhalf left the field in the eighth minute with a shoulder injury that is likely to keep him out of the Australia squad for tests against France next month.

Harris took over the kicking duties from Cooper and added two conversions and two penalties while prop Greg Holmes and replacement flyhalf Ben Lucas scored tries for the home side who have now lost six successive games. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington, editing by Tony Jimenez)