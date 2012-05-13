May 13 The Queensland Reds mounted an stirring
fightback to snap the Waikato Chiefs' nine-game winning streak
with a 42-27 victory in Brisbane on Sunday thay keeps their
Super Rugby title defence alive.
The Reds recovered from a 22-8 deficit shortly before
halftime to stun the Chiefs with four tries in 10 minutes at
Lang Park and retain hope of sealing a playoff berth.
The bonus-point win left the home side trailing the ACT
Brumbies by eight points in the Australian conference, while
also keeping them in touch with the top six.
The three conference winners from Australia, New Zealand and
South Africa automatically qualify for the post-season of the
southern hemisphere provincial competition, with the three next
best teams taking wildcard spots.
The match was not without controversy, however, with
officials failing to penalise a tip tackle by Reds fullback Luke
Morahan that would normally result in an automatic yellow card.
Morahan stayed on the field to make two try-saving tackles
in the last 10 minutes when he could well have been watching the
conclusion from the sin-bin.
"It was a really good outcome," Reds skipper James Horwill
said in a pitchside interview.
"We had to really give it to them at the start of this
(second) half... and credit to the guys, we got a roll on and
just kept it going."
The Chiefs took control of the match at the half-hour mark
with a ferocious burst of three tries sparked by the rampaging
Sonny Bill Williams.
BRILLIANT RECOVERY
The muscular inside centre jogged under the posts in the
31st minute to cancel out winger Dom Shipperley's fifth-minute
try, then had a hand in a lightning quick chain of passes that
ended with flanker Liam Messam's try two minutes later.
Prop Arizona Taumalolo made it 22-8 a minute before
halftime, snatching the ball out of the ruck near the line and
barging over to leave the Reds reeling.
The hosts recovered brilliantly, however, waving away the
chance of a penalty after the whistle to score a try in the 42nd
minute through pure grit, with scrumhalf Will Genia shipping a
long ball wide to flyhalf Ben Lucas, who beat his tackler for
the Reds' second try.
Flying number eight Scott Higginbotham touched down after
taking a quick pass from a ruck near the line a minute after the
restart.
Genia then had the crowd of 36,000 at Lang Park roaring
their approval seven minutes later, when he sprinted 60 metres
to the left corner to leave a clutch of defenders in his wake.
Saia Faingaa made it 34-22 three minutes later by planting
the ball over in the right corner after the Reds turned the
Chiefs around in a scrum.
Chiefs fullback Andrew Horrell buoyed the visitors by
setting up winger Asaeli Tikoirotuma for a try in the 59th
minute on the left, but the Reds responded with a crafty drop
goal from Harris in the 64th minute.
Morahan dragged replacement back Robbie Robinson into touch
on the last line to save a certain try in the 72nd minute and
after Harris slotted a late penalty goal, the fullback repeated
his defensive heroics by stopping Taumalolo on the left wing
after the prop appeared try-bound with three minutes to go.
