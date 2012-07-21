(Adds detail, quotes)
July 21 The Sharks blew away the Queensland Reds
to reach the Super Rugby semi-finals with a 30-17 win at Lang
Park on Saturday.
JP Pietersen and Paul Jordaan touched down as the South
Africans surged into an early 17-0 lead before Charl McLeod
killed off any hope of a Reds' comeback at the start of the
second period with an intercept try from inside his own half.
Will Genia scored for the home side just before halftime and
the Reds were unable to make their concerted pressure tell until
Radike Samo went over from the final move of the match.
The Sharks' victory in Brisbane set up an all-South African
semi-final next week against the Stormers.
The Reds had won 21 of their previous 23 games at Lang Park
but a stunning display of running rugby and ferocious breakdown
work laid the groundwork for the Sharks.
“"It was an epic game of rugby and the tempo was right there
from the off," Sharks captain Keegan Daniel told Fox Sports.
The Sharks worked the ball out wide at every opportunity and
Pietersen scored following a turnover, cutting inside his
opposite number to cross for his fifth try of the season.
Frederic Michalak had already put the Sharks ahead with a
penalty and the France international converted for 10-0 after
just 12 minutes.
Ben Lucas, replacing the suspended Quade Cooper, had to be
helped from the field after rolling his ankle in a tackle and
things got even worse for the Reds when Jordaan went over from
another move down the Sharks' right wing.
Michalak made it 17-0 and, although Mike Harris trimmed the
deficit with a penalty, the Frenchman dropped a goal to keep the
home side under the cosh.
Genia filled in for Lucas as playmaker and gave the
defending champions some hope, exchanging passes with Scott
Higginbotham on the left and diving over for a try that Harris
converted for 20-10 at halftime.
But Genia's inexperience at 10 showed after the restart when
he telegraphed a long pass that McLeod plucked from the air to
sprint in unchallenged and touch down under the posts, leaving
Michalak a simple conversion.
The Reds showed their mettle by dominating second-half
possession and camping on the Sharks' line for periods but were
unable to force the crucial breakthrough.
Liam Gill thought he had grounded under a heap of bodies but
the video referee ruled that TV footage was inconclusive, while
Digby Ioane almost made it over from a quick tap penalty but
lost the ball forward at the foot of the post.
Michalak struck another penalty for the Sharks before Samo's
consolation score, which Genia converted.
