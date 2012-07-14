Rugby-Former All Black Carter apologises after drink-driving reports
PARIS, Feb 16 Former New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
July 14 Queensland Reds (Australia) beat New South Wales Waratahs (Australia) 32-16 (halftime 12-11) in a Super Rugby match at Lang Park in Brisbane on Saturday.
Scorers:
Reds - Tries: Scott Higginbotham, Liam Gill, James Slipper, Dom Shipperley, Will Genia; Conversions: Mike Harris (2); Penalties: Harris.
Waratahs - Tries: Drew Mitchell, Tom Carter; Penalty: Bernard Foley; Drop goal: Adam Ashley-Cooper. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Tom Pilcher)
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 Connacht coach Pat Lam has fired back at his All Blacks counterpart Steve Hansen after being singled out for criticism and called an "ex-New Zealander" for his role in coaxing Steven Luatua to English club rugby next year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 A permanent three-man committee will review all incidents of foul play in Super Rugby this year in an effort to bring more consistency to the disciplinary process, southern hemisphere rugby bosses said on Thursday.