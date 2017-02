June 1 Queensland Reds (Australia) beat Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 33-20 (halftime 13-17) in a Super Rugby match in Brisbane on Saturday.

Scores:

Reds - Tries: Luke Morahan, Jake Schatz, Quade Cooper, Ben Lucas; Conversions: Cooper, Mike Harris; Penalties: Cooper (2); Drop goal: Cooper.

Rebels - Tries: Scott Fuglistaller, Rory Sidey; Conversions: James O'Connor (2); Penalties: O'Connor (2). (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ken Ferris)