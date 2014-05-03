CAPE TOWN May 3 Stormers (South Africa) beat Otago Highlanders (New Zealand) 29-28 (halftime 19-14) in their Super Rugby match at Newlands on Saturday.
Scorers:
Stormers - Tries: Frans Malherbe (2), Damian de Allende, Oliver Kebble; Conversions: Kurt Coleman (3); Penalty: Peter Grant.
Highlanders - Tries: Aaron Smith, Trent Renata, Ben Smith, Malakai Fekitoa; Conversions: Lima Sopoaga (2), Renata (2). (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Justin Palmer; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)