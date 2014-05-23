Rugby-All Black Dagg to have knee surgery, up to six weeks out
WELLINGTON, March 15 All Blacks fullback Israel Dagg is to undergo knee surgery that could keep him out of the game for up to six weeks, the Canterbury Crusaders said on Wednesday.
PRETORIA May 23 Bulls (South Africa) beat ACT Brumbies (Australia) 44-23 (halftime 23-6) in a Super Rugby match in Pretoria on Friday.
Scorers:
Bulls - Tries: Jan Serfontein, Jono Ross (2), Bjorn Basson; Conversions: Jacques-Louis Potgieter (2), Handre Pollard; Penalties: Potgieter (6).
Bulls - Tries: Jan Serfontein, Jono Ross (2), Bjorn Basson; Conversions: Jacques-Louis Potgieter (2), Handre Pollard; Penalties: Potgieter (6).

Brumbies - Tries: Henry Speight, Ben Mowen, Tevita Kuridrani; Conversion: Christian Lealiifano; Penalties: Lealiifano (2)
WELLINGTON, March 15 All Blacks scrumhalf Tawera Kerr-Barlow has joined Waikato Chiefs team mate Aaron Cruden and Auckland Blues prop Charlie Faumuina in signing with a French club for next season.
LONDON, March 14 England coach Eddie Jones has named un unchanged 25-man squad for Saturday's Six Nations clash against Ireland in Dublin when his side can claim a second successive Grand Slam.