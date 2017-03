July 21 The ACT Brumbies (Australia) defeated the Cheetahs (South Africa) 15-13 (halftime 6-5) in a Super Rugby playoff match at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.

Scores:

Brumbies - Penalties: Christian Lealiifano (4), Nic White

Cheetahs - Tries: Johann Sadie, Ryno Benjamin; Penalty: Riaan Smit (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)