March 22 Lions (South Africa) beat Queensland Reds (Australia) 23-20 (halftime 6-20) in their Super Rugby match at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Lions - Tries: Lionel Mapoe, Courtnall Skosan; Conversions: Marnitz Boshoff (2); Penalties: Boshoff (3)

Reds - Tries: Quade Cooper (2); Conversions: Cooper (2); Penalties: Cooper (2) (Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by Josh Reich)