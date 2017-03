March 22 Bulls (South Africa) beat Sharks (South Africa) 23-19 (halftime 6-13) in their Super Rugby clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Bulls - Tries: Jacques Du Plessis, JJ Engelbrecht; Conversions: Jacques-Louis Potgieter (2); Penalties: Potgieter, Handre Pollard; Drop-goal: Potgieter

Sharks - Try: Willem Alberts; Conversion: Tim Swiel; Penalties: Frans Steyn (4) (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Josh Reich)