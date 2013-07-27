July 27 Super Rugby semi-final results and final standings (home team first): - - FINAL Aug. 3 Chiefs v ACT Brumbies (0735 GMT) - - SEMI-FINALS Played Saturday: Waikato Chiefs 20 Canterbury Crusaders 19 Bulls 23 ACT Brumbies 26 - - PLAYOFFS ACT Brumbies 15 Cheetahs 13 Canterbury Crusaders 38 Queensland Reds 9 - - FINAL STANDINGS

Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts

Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 16 12 0 4 2 458 364 10 66

Bulls (SA) 16 12 0 4 2 448 330 7 63

ACT Brumbies (AU) 16 10 2 4 2 430 295 8 60

- -

Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 16 11 0 5 2 446 307 8 60

Queensland Reds (AU) 16 10 2 4 2 321 296 6 58

Cheetahs (SA) 16 10 0 6 2 382 358 6 54

- -

Stormers (SA) 16 9 0 7 2 346 292 6 50

Sharks (SA) 16 8 0 8 2 384 305 8 48

NSW Waratahs (AU) 16 8 0 8 2 411 371 5 45

Auckland Blues (NZ) 16 6 0 10 2 347 364 12 44

Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 16 6 0 10 2 386 457 9 41

Melbourne Rebels (AU) 16 5 0 11 2 382 515 9 37

Western Force (AU) 16 4 1 11 2 267 366 5 31

Otago Highlanders (NZ) 16 3 0 13 2 374 496 9 29

Southern Kings (SA) 16 3 1 12 2 298 564 2 24

- -

* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points

* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.

Each team has two byes throughout competition AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa (Compiled By Nick Said; Editing by John Mehaffey)