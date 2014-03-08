DURBAN, March 8 Super Rugby results and
standings after round four of matches (home team in CAPS):
ACT Brumbies 29 WELLINGTON HURRICANES 21
QUEENSLAND REDS 43 Cheetahs 33
CANTERBURY CRUSADERS 14 Stormers 13
WESTERN FORCE 32 Melbourne Rebels 7
BULLS 38 Auckland Blues 22
SHARKS 37 Lions 23
Byes: Waikato Chiefs, Otago Highlanders, NSW Waratahs
- -
Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts
Sharks (SA) 3 3 0 0 95 48 2 14
NSW Waratahs (AU) 2 2 0 0 75 26 2 10
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 2 2 0 0 39 29 0 8
- -
Bulls (SA) 4 2 0 2 88 85 2 10
ACT Brumbies (AU) 3 2 0 1 73 62 1 9
Queensland Reds (AU) 3 2 0 1 75 82 1 9
Lions (SA) 4 2 0 2 95 92 0 8
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 2 1 0 1 48 42 2 6
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 2 1 0 1 42 46 1 5
- -
Western Force (AU) 3 1 0 2 67 77 1 5
Auckland Blues (NZ) 3 1 0 2 78 91 1 5
Stormers (SA) 3 1 0 2 42 66 1 5
Cheetahs (SA) 4 1 0 3 82 108 1 5
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 3 1 0 2 48 66 0 4
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 3 0 0 3 48 75 1 1
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for
scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or
fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify
for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next
best overall records.
* Each team has two byes throughout competition.
AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa.
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson)