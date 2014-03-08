DURBAN, March 8 Super Rugby results and standings after round four of matches (home team in CAPS): ACT Brumbies 29 WELLINGTON HURRICANES 21 QUEENSLAND REDS 43 Cheetahs 33 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS 14 Stormers 13 WESTERN FORCE 32 Melbourne Rebels 7 BULLS 38 Auckland Blues 22 SHARKS 37 Lions 23 Byes: Waikato Chiefs, Otago Highlanders, NSW Waratahs - - Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts Sharks (SA) 3 3 0 0 95 48 2 14 NSW Waratahs (AU) 2 2 0 0 75 26 2 10 Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 2 2 0 0 39 29 0 8 - - Bulls (SA) 4 2 0 2 88 85 2 10 ACT Brumbies (AU) 3 2 0 1 73 62 1 9 Queensland Reds (AU) 3 2 0 1 75 82 1 9 Lions (SA) 4 2 0 2 95 92 0 8 Otago Highlanders (NZ) 2 1 0 1 48 42 2 6 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 2 1 0 1 42 46 1 5 - - Western Force (AU) 3 1 0 2 67 77 1 5 Auckland Blues (NZ) 3 1 0 2 78 91 1 5 Stormers (SA) 3 1 0 2 42 66 1 5 Cheetahs (SA) 4 1 0 3 82 108 1 5 Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 3 1 0 2 48 66 0 4 Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 3 0 0 3 48 75 1 1 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. * Each team has two byes throughout competition. AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson)