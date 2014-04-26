April 26 Super Rugby results and standings after round 11 of matches (home team in CAPS): AUCKLAND BLUES 21 NSW Waratahs 13 ACT BRUMBIES 41 Waikato Chiefs 23 Otago Highlanders 34 SHARKS 18 WELLINGTON HURRICANES 35 Queensland Reds 21 WESTERN FORCE 15 Bulls 9 CHEETAHS 35 Stormers 22 Bye: Canterbury Crusaders, Lions, Melbourne Rebels

- - Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts

Sharks (SA) 9 7 0 2 243 155 3 31 ACT Brumbies (AU) 9 7 0 2 240 184 2 30 Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 9 5 0 4 267 224 6 26 - - Western Force (AU) 9 6 0 3 207 197 3 27 Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 9 4 2 3 229 219 5 25 NSW Waratahs (AU) 9 5 0 4 210 166 4 24 - - Otago Highlanders (NZ) 8 5 0 3 218 202 4 24 Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 8 5 0 3 197 169 2 22 Auckland Blues (NZ) 9 4 0 5 234 250 4 20 Bulls (SA) 10 3 1 6 206 224 6 20 Lions (SA) 9 4 0 5 179 219 0 16 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 8 3 0 5 169 198 4 16 Queensland Reds (AU) 9 3 0 6 207 247 4 16 Cheetahs (SA) 10 2 1 7 256 344 4 14 Stormers (SA) 9 2 0 7 145 209 2 10 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. * Each team has two byes throughout competition. AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Josh Reich)