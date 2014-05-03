May 3 Super Rugby results and standings after round 12 of matches (home team in CAPS): AUCKLAND BLUES 44 Queensland Reds 14 Sharks 22 MELBOURNE REBELS 16 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS 40 ACT Brumbies 20 WAIKATO CHIEFS 38 Lions 8 NSW WARATAHS 39 Wellington Hurricanes 30 STORMERS 29 Otago Highlanders 28 BULLS 26 Cheetahs 21 Bye: Western Force

- - Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts

Sharks (SA) 10 8 0 2 265 171 3 35 ACT Brumbies (AU) 10 7 0 3 260 224 2 30 Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 10 5 2 3 267 227 6 30 - - NSW Waratahs (AU) 10 6 0 4 249 196 5 29 Western Force (AU) 9 6 0 3 207 197 3 27 Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 9 6 0 3 237 189 2 26 - - Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 10 5 0 5 297 263 6 26 Otago Highlanders (NZ) 9 5 0 4 246 231 6 26 Auckland Blues (NZ) 10 5 0 5 278 264 5 25 Bulls (SA) 11 4 1 6 232 245 6 24 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 9 3 0 6 185 220 5 17 Lions (SA) 10 4 0 6 187 257 0 16 Queensland Reds (AU) 10 3 0 7 221 291 4 16 Stormers (SA) 10 3 0 7 174 237 3 15 Cheetahs (SA) 11 2 1 8 277 370 5 15 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. * Each team has two byes throughout competition. AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa. (Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by Josh Reich)