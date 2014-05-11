May 11 Super Rugby results and standings after round 13 of matches (home team in CAPS): WAIKATO CHIEFS 32 Auckland Blues 20 Wellington Hurricanes 25 MELBOURNE REBELS 15 OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 23 Lions 22 ACT BRUMBIES 16 Sharks 9 Western Force 23 CHEETAHS 16 BULLS 28 Stormers 12 Crusaders 57 QUEENSLAND REDS 29

Bye: New South Wales Waratahs

- - Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts

Sharks (SA) 11 8 0 3 274 187 4 36 Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 11 6 2 3 299 247 7 35 ACT Brumbies (AU) 11 8 0 3 276 233 2 34 - - Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 10 7 0 3 294 218 3 31 Western Force (AU) 10 7 0 3 230 213 3 31 Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 11 6 0 5 322 278 6 30 - - Otago Highlanders (NZ) 10 6 0 4 269 253 6 30 NSW Waratahs (AU) 10 6 0 4 249 196 5 29 Bulls (SA) 12 5 1 6 260 257 6 28 Auckland Blues (NZ) 11 5 0 6 298 296 5 25 Lions (SA) 11 4 0 7 209 280 2 18 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 10 3 0 7 200 245 5 17 Queensland Reds (AU) 11 3 0 8 250 348 5 17 Cheetahs (SA) 12 2 1 9 293 393 6 16 Stormers (SA) 11 3 0 8 186 265 3 15 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. * Each team has two byes throughout competition. AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa. (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)