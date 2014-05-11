Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
May 11 Super Rugby results and standings after round 13 of matches (home team in CAPS): WAIKATO CHIEFS 32 Auckland Blues 20 Wellington Hurricanes 25 MELBOURNE REBELS 15 OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 23 Lions 22 ACT BRUMBIES 16 Sharks 9 Western Force 23 CHEETAHS 16 BULLS 28 Stormers 12 Crusaders 57 QUEENSLAND REDS 29
Bye: New South Wales Waratahs
- - Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts
Sharks (SA) 11 8 0 3 274 187 4 36 Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 11 6 2 3 299 247 7 35 ACT Brumbies (AU) 11 8 0 3 276 233 2 34 - - Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 10 7 0 3 294 218 3 31 Western Force (AU) 10 7 0 3 230 213 3 31 Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 11 6 0 5 322 278 6 30 - - Otago Highlanders (NZ) 10 6 0 4 269 253 6 30 NSW Waratahs (AU) 10 6 0 4 249 196 5 29 Bulls (SA) 12 5 1 6 260 257 6 28 Auckland Blues (NZ) 11 5 0 6 298 296 5 25 Lions (SA) 11 4 0 7 209 280 2 18 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 10 3 0 7 200 245 5 17 Queensland Reds (AU) 11 3 0 8 250 348 5 17 Cheetahs (SA) 12 2 1 9 293 393 6 16 Stormers (SA) 11 3 0 8 186 265 3 15 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. * Each team has two byes throughout competition. AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa. (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.