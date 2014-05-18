May 18 Super Rugby results and standings after round 14 of matches (home team in CAPS): Otago Highlanders 18 WELLINGTON HURRICANES 16 Sharks 30 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS 25 Melbourne Rebels 30 QUEENSLAND REDS 27 STORMERS 24 Western Force 8 CHEETAHS 27 ACT Brumbies 21 NSW WARATAHS 41 Lions 13

Bye: Auckland Blues, Bulls, Waikato Chiefs - - Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts

Sharks (SA) 12 9 0 3 304 212 4 40 ACT Brumbies (AU) 12 8 0 4 297 260 3 35 Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 11 6 2 3 299 247 7 35 - - NSW Waratahs (AU) 11 7 0 4 290 209 6 34 Otago Highlanders (NZ) 11 7 0 4 287 269 6 34 Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 11 7 0 4 319 248 4 32 - - Western Force (AU) 11 7 0 4 238 237 3 31 Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 12 6 0 6 338 296 7 31 Bulls (SA) 12 5 1 6 260 257 6 28 Auckland Blues (NZ) 11 5 0 6 298 296 5 25 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 11 4 0 7 230 272 5 21 Cheetahs (SA) 13 3 1 9 320 414 6 20 Stormers (SA) 12 4 0 8 210 273 3 19 Lions (SA) 12 4 0 8 222 321 2 18 Queensland Reds (AU) 12 3 0 9 277 378 6 18 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. * Each team has two byes throughout competition. AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)