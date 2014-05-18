Rugby-Stade Francais players on strike over Racing 92 merger - union
PARIS, March 14 Stade Francais rugby players have gone on strike over a planned merger with rival Parisian club Racing 92, the head of the players' union told Reuters on Tuesday.
May 18 Super Rugby results and standings after round 14 of matches (home team in CAPS): Otago Highlanders 18 WELLINGTON HURRICANES 16 Sharks 30 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS 25 Melbourne Rebels 30 QUEENSLAND REDS 27 STORMERS 24 Western Force 8 CHEETAHS 27 ACT Brumbies 21 NSW WARATAHS 41 Lions 13
Bye: Auckland Blues, Bulls, Waikato Chiefs - - Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts
Sharks (SA) 12 9 0 3 304 212 4 40 ACT Brumbies (AU) 12 8 0 4 297 260 3 35 Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 11 6 2 3 299 247 7 35 - - NSW Waratahs (AU) 11 7 0 4 290 209 6 34 Otago Highlanders (NZ) 11 7 0 4 287 269 6 34 Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 11 7 0 4 319 248 4 32 - - Western Force (AU) 11 7 0 4 238 237 3 31 Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 12 6 0 6 338 296 7 31 Bulls (SA) 12 5 1 6 260 257 6 28 Auckland Blues (NZ) 11 5 0 6 298 296 5 25 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 11 4 0 7 230 272 5 21 Cheetahs (SA) 13 3 1 9 320 414 6 20 Stormers (SA) 12 4 0 8 210 273 3 19 Lions (SA) 12 4 0 8 222 321 2 18 Queensland Reds (AU) 12 3 0 9 277 378 6 18 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. * Each team has two byes throughout competition. AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
PARIS, March 14 A planned merger between Parisian powerhouses Stade Francais and Racing 92 has sent shockwaves through French rugby, with the head of the national players' union calling it "disgusting" and promising to help fight it.
March 14 England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.