CAPE TOWN, May 25 Super Rugby results and standings after round 15 of matches (home team in CAPS): Sharks 29 AUCKLAND BLUES 23 NSW Waratahs 41 MELBOURNE REBELS 19 BULLS 44 ACT Brumbies 23 Canterbury Crusaders 32 OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 30 WELLINGTON HURRICANES 45 Waikato Chiefs 8 WESTERN FORCE 29 Lions 19 STORMERS 33 Cheetahs 0 Bye: Queensland Reds - - Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts Sharks (SA) 13 10 0 3 333 235 4 44 NSW Waratahs (AU) 12 8 0 4 331 232 7 39 Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 12 8 0 4 351 278 5 37 - - Western Force (AU) 12 8 0 4 267 256 4 36 Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 13 7 0 6 383 304 8 36 Otago Highlanders (NZ) 12 7 0 5 317 301 8 36 - - ACT Brumbies (AU) 13 8 0 5 320 304 3 35 Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 12 6 2 4 307 292 7 35 Bulls (SA) 13 6 1 6 304 280 7 33 Auckland Blues (NZ) 12 5 0 7 321 325 6 26 Stormers (SA) 13 5 0 8 243 273 4 24 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 12 4 0 8 249 313 5 21 Cheetahs (SA) 14 3 1 10 320 447 6 20 Lions (SA) 13 4 0 9 245 350 2 18 Queensland Reds (AU) 12 3 0 9 277 378 6 18 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. * Each team has two byes throughout competition. AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Michael Hann)