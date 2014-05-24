CAPE TOWN, May 25 Super Rugby results and
standings after round 15 of matches (home team in CAPS):
Sharks 29 AUCKLAND BLUES 23
NSW Waratahs 41 MELBOURNE REBELS 19
BULLS 44 ACT Brumbies 23
Canterbury Crusaders 32 OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 30
WELLINGTON HURRICANES 45 Waikato Chiefs 8
WESTERN FORCE 29 Lions 19
STORMERS 33 Cheetahs 0
Bye: Queensland Reds
Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts
Sharks (SA) 13 10 0 3 333 235 4 44
NSW Waratahs (AU) 12 8 0 4 331 232 7 39
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 12 8 0 4 351 278 5 37
Western Force (AU) 12 8 0 4 267 256 4 36
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 13 7 0 6 383 304 8 36
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 12 7 0 5 317 301 8 36
ACT Brumbies (AU) 13 8 0 5 320 304 3 35
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 12 6 2 4 307 292 7 35
Bulls (SA) 13 6 1 6 304 280 7 33
Auckland Blues (NZ) 12 5 0 7 321 325 6 26
Stormers (SA) 13 5 0 8 243 273 4 24
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 12 4 0 8 249 313 5 21
Cheetahs (SA) 14 3 1 10 320 447 6 20
Lions (SA) 13 4 0 9 245 350 2 18
Queensland Reds (AU) 12 3 0 9 277 378 6 18
* Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for
scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or
fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for
the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best
overall records.
* Each team has two byes throughout competition. AU=Australia,
NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa.
