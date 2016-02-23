CAPE TOWN Feb 23 South Africa's six sides enter the new dawn of Super Rugby with mounting difficulties that will make a tilt at the title in the expanded 18-team tournament a challenge this season.

Injuries to key players, a post-World Cup drain of talent and experience, and four rookie coaches make for a potent list of problems for the teams to negotiate.

Only Johannesburg-based Lions, the domestic Currie Cup champions, have managed to attain a degree of continuity with coach Johan Ackermann sticking largely with the squad that finished runners-up in the South African conference last year.

That experience has helped build depth in their squad, leaving them perhaps the best-placed of South Africa's sides to challenge.

The Stormers were the most successful South African franchise last year but their preparations have been disrupted by the arrival and quick departure of coach Eddie Jones.

The Australian left for England in November after spending only a few weeks at the helm with the Stormers, with former Springbok centre Robbie Fleck elevated in his place.

One of Fleck's key tasks is to find a way to replace the experience of Jean de Villiers, Duane Vermeulen and Demetri Catrakilis, who all moved to Europe.

The Cape Town-based side have promised a more expansive game than the dour but effective rugby played under former coach Allister Coetzee that saw them reach the playoffs in four of the last six seasons.

They will also be hampered by the absence for the opening stages of their most effective back last season, centre Damian de Allende, who is out until mid-April with injury.

The Sharks also start the campaign without a key weapon after flyhalf and newly-appointed captain Pat Lambie suffered a dislocated shoulder in pre-season.

The pack has also been depleted by the departures of Springboks Jannie (prop) and Bismark du Plessis (hooker), and Willem Alberts (loose-forward).

At the Bulls, the story is of another first year coach and another injury to overcome.

Nollis Maraiss is cursing his luck after electric young flyhalf Handre Pollard was ruled out for the season with ruptured knee ligaments, leaving the Pretoria side thin at pivot.

The Kings return to the competition for a second season after their debut in 2013, this time under another coach with little top-level experience in Deon Davids.

Crippling financial problems have seen them lose a number of players to rival teams, and captain Steven Sykes is one of the few in the squad with significant Super Rugby experience.

The Cheetahs have also been hit hard by top talent departures and face a challenging season under new coach Franco Smith, who took over for the last two games of 2015.