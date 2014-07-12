CAPE TOWN, July 12 Schedule of Super Rugby play-off matches after the completion of round 19 of matches on Saturday:

On Saturday, 19 July:

In Canberra (0940 kick off GMT): ACT Brumbies (Australia) v Waikato Chiefs (New Zealand)

In Durban (1505): Sharks (South Africa) v Otago Highlanders (New Zealand)

The winner advance to the semi-finals.

New Zealand's Canterbury Crusaders will host the highest ranked of either play-off winners while NSW Waratahs of Australia host the other side on the weekend of July 25-26.

The final is set for Aug. 2. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson)