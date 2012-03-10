DURBAN, March 10 The Sharks recorded their first victory of the Super Rugby season by beating the Lions 32-20 in an all-South African encounter at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

First-half tries from Riaan Viljoen and Lwazi Mvovo set the hosts on their way, while Meyer Bosman and Jacques Botes scored in the final eight minutes to secure a bonus point.

The hosts took 23 minutes to land their first points, which came from the boot of flyhalf Patrick Lambie, then fullback Viljoen gathered an up-and-under that bounced kindly to score the first try on the half-hour mark.

The Lions, who have never beaten the Sharks in Super Rugby, hit back with a second penalty from Butch James kick, but a fine lineout steal and subsequent attack led to winger Mvovo crossing for a converted try on the left after the halftime siren had sounded.

Lambie kicked a further penalty but straight from the kickoff Jaco Taute went over for a try, which was converted by James.

Springbok JP Pietersen, playing in his new centre role, found space to set up Bosman to score a converted try nine minutes from time, with Ruaan Dreyer replying for the Lions to set up a tense finish.

With a minute remaining, replacement flanker Botes went over for a pushover try to seal the win.

(Reporting by Thahir Asmal; Editing by John Mehaffey)

