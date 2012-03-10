DURBAN, March 10 The Sharks
recorded their first victory of the Super Rugby
season by beating the Lions 32-20 in an all-South African
encounter at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.
First-half tries from Riaan Viljoen and Lwazi Mvovo set the
hosts on their way, while Meyer Bosman and Jacques Botes scored
in the final eight minutes to secure a bonus point.
The hosts took 23 minutes to land their first points, which
came from the boot of flyhalf Patrick Lambie, then fullback
Viljoen gathered an up-and-under that bounced kindly to score
the first try on the half-hour mark.
The Lions, who have never beaten the Sharks in Super Rugby,
hit back with a second penalty from Butch James kick, but a fine
lineout steal and subsequent attack led to winger Mvovo crossing
for a converted try on the left after the halftime siren had
sounded.
Lambie kicked a further penalty but straight from the
kickoff Jaco Taute went over for a try, which was converted by
James.
Springbok JP Pietersen, playing in his new centre role,
found space to set up Bosman to score a converted try nine
minutes from time, with Ruaan Dreyer replying for the Lions to
set up a tense finish.
With a minute remaining, replacement flanker Botes went over
for a pushover try to seal the win.
(Reporting by Thahir Asmal; Editing by John Mehaffey)
