DURBAN, APRIL 21 - Aaron Cruden scored 13 points as the Waikato Chiefs beat the Sharks 18-12 on Saturday to return to the top of the Super Rugby table.

The home side enjoyed plenty of possession and territorial superiority at Kings Park, but were let down by their handling skills, allowing the visitors to make it seven wins in a row.

Flyhalf Cruden scored the first of his two tries in the 19th minute, and the second came after a clever solo run by replacement Augustine Pulu.

All the Sharks' points came from the boot of their own flyhalf, Patrick Lambie.

Victory was the second for the Chiefs on tour in South Africa after they beat the Central Cheetahs last week.

"It's a fantastic result," Chiefs captain Craig Clark told reporters. "It doesn't happen too often (winning in South Africa), so we're pretty chuffed."

John Plumtree's Sharks dominated for large parts of the first half but several try-scoring opportunities went begging due to careless mistakes.

After 19 minutes Cruden ran through a gap in defence to score under the posts following good phase play from his team mates on the right.

The All Blacks number 10 followed it up by adding another penalty on the half-hour.

The Chiefs were helped by the Sharks' growing error count, although the hosts finally made an impact on the scoreboard with a Lambie penalty in the final minute of the half.

The Springboks back added two more three-pointers after the break, one when Sonny Bill Williams failed to release in the tackle and the other for a scrum penalty.

Cruden then restored his side's four-point lead before Lambie again made it a one-point game with 13 minutes to play.

Both flyhalfs missed with difficult shots at goal in the closing 10 minutes, before Pulu dummied and ran down the right touchline to cap the win on the final whistle.

The Chiefs have 35 points from eight matches, two points ahead of the second-placed Stormers.

