Rugby-Jenkins and Rowntree join Lions coaching team
March 16 Warren Gatland has added coaches Neil Jenkins and Graham Rowntree to his British and Irish Lions backroom team for the 2017 tour of New Zealand in June.
DURBAN Feb 15 Sharks (South Africa) beat Bulls (South Africa) 31-16 (halftime 23-9) in their Super Rugby match at King's Park on Saturday. Scorers: Sharks - Tries: Paul Jordaan, Jacobus Reinach, Odwa Ndungane, Pat Lambie; Conversion: Lambie; Penalties: Lambie (3). Bulls - Try: Jonathan Ross; Conversion: Handre Pollard; Penalties: Louis Fouche (2); Drop goal: Fouche. (Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)
BAGSHOT, England, March 16 England face Ireland on Saturday ready to make history and embrace "greatness" but the players and coach Eddie Jones are well aware that if there is anywhere in the rugby world where such dreams can be derailed it is Dublin. Six years ago under Martin Johnson England travelled to the newly-opened Aviva Stadium dreaming of a grand slam but were blown away by Ireland and could not have looked more miserable when collecting the trophy as Six Nations champio
DUBLIN, March 16 Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has backed Jared Payne to perform at fullback after naming him as one of three changes to his side for the visit of Six Nations champions England to Dublin on Saturday.