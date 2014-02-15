DURBAN Feb 15 Pat Lambie's late try earned the Sharks a bonus-point in their Super Rugby victory over South African rivals the Bulls, which ended 31-16 at King's Park on Saturday.

After scoring three tries in the first half it looked as though the home side would be denied the extra point with the Bulls tightening their defence after the break.

However, the Sharks camped in the visitors' 22 for the final 10 minutes of the match, which saw Lambie eventually find a way through to cross in the 83rd minute.

The Sharks led 23-9 at halftime courtesy of tries from centre Paul Jordaan, scrumhalf Jacobus Reinach and wing Odwa Ndungane.

Lambie also added a conversion and three penalties to his tally for the match.

The Bulls solitary try was scored by loose-forward Jonathan Ross with Handre Pollard making the conversion. Flyhalf Louis Fouche scored two penalties and a drop goal.

Veteran Springbok lock Victor Matfield returned to competitive rugby following his retirement after the 2011 Rugby World Cup when he came on for the Bulls in the 46th minute. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Mark Pangallo)