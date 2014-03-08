DURBAN, March 8 A last gasp pushover try from Marcell Coetzee ensured a bonus point for hosts Sharks as they beat their fellow South African Lions 37-23 to go top of the Super Rugby standings on Saturday.

Sharks scored four tries at King's Park to advance to 14 points, shrugging off the absence of ill flyhalf Pat Lambie with Francois Steyn moving to number 10 and kicking 17 points in a flawless display.

Paul Jordaan and Jaco Reinach scored first half tries followed by a third for Sharks from speedster Odwa Ndungane soon after interval but Lions fought back with two quick tries from Faf de Klerk and Deon van Rensburg to trail by seven points going into the final 10 minutes.

Sharks then applied furious pressure at the end to set up flanker Coetzee's bonus point try. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Rex Gowar)