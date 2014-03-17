CAPE TOWN, March 17 Fit-again Springbok centre Juan de Jongh has flown to Australia to bolster the injury-hit Stormers after two successive Super Rugby defeats, the South African franchise said on Monday.

De Jongh will replace injured lock De Kock Steenkamp, who has a groin injury and joins five first choice players on the sidelines after a bruising first four matches of the season.

De Jongh is over a knee problem and could line-up against the ACT Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday, coach Allister Coetzee said in a telephone interview.

Springbok captain Jean de Villiers, who suffered a shoulder injury against the Waikato Chiefs last Friday, has been passed fit, he added.

The Bulls have reinforced their squad with former captain Dewald Potgieter.

Following successful negotiations with his Japanese club, Yamaha Jubilo, Potgieter will be available to the Bulls for the rest of the regular Super Rugby season.

"Dewald can play with immediate effect until July 11, after which he will have to return to Japan for their pre-season," Bulls manager Xander Janse van Rensburg said on Monday.

Potgieter has played for the Bulls in 66 Super Rugby matches before his departure to Japan last August. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer)