DURBAN, South Africa, April 25 Otago Highlanders scored four unanswered tries to upset Super Rugby leaders Sharks 34-18 and grab a bonus point away at King's Park on Friday to move firmly into contention for an end of season playoff place.

Richard Buckman, Aaron Smith and Shane Christie all crossed over in the first half before Malakai Fekitoa showed considerable skills in scything through the home defence for a bonus point fourth try with 10 minutes left.

Flyhalf Lima Sopoaga produced a 100 percent return from the boot with four conversions and two penalties as the Sharks suffered their first home defeat of the season and only their second loss in nine outings.

English-born flyhalf Tim Swiel kicked six penalties for the lethargic Sharks, who had cut the deficit to six points with 20 minutes left, but paid the price for a poor performance filled with handling errors and wayward tactical kicking. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)