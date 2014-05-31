DURBAN May 31 A drop goal in the final play of the game from Jaco Taute handed South Africa's Stormers a 21-19 victory over the table-topping Sharks in their Super Rugby clash in Durban on Saturday.

The Cape Town-based side trailed for the entire match until the last kick when, with a penalty advantage coming, fullback Taute put his drop kick between the posts.

An otherwise uninspiring game had just one try from Sharks scrumhalf Jacobus Reinach, while flyhalf Frans Steyn kicked four penalties and a conversion to complete the scoring for the home side.

The Stormers, whose playoff hopes have long gone, got their points through four penalties from number 10 Kurt Coleman and two more from his replacement Demetri Catrakilis. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; Editing by Rex Gowar)