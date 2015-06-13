DURBAN, June 13 The Sharks scored five unanswered tries to beat a second string Stormers outfit 34-12 in the last match of the regular Super Rugby season at Kings' Park Rugby Stadium on Saturday.

Flyhalf Lionel Cronje went over for the opening try and added seven more points with the boot as the Sharks said goodbye to several long-serving players heading to clubs in Europe.

Springbok hooker Bismarck du Plessis, bound for France, scored a farewell try in his last appearance.

There were also tries for Stefan Ungerer, Lwazi Mvovo and Odwa Ndungane while Kurt Coleman kicked four penalties for the Stormers, who are already through to next week's playoffs and rested 14 of their first choice players ahead of the match in Cape Town next Saturday against the Brumbies. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg, editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; i)