DURBAN, South Africa, July 19 The Sharks used their superior forward power to see off a spirited challenge from the Otago Highlanders and advance to Super Rugby's last four after a narrow 31-27 playoff win on Saturday.

Two late penalties from Frans Steyn saw the South African side through at King's Park after their forward strength was more than matched by the pace and handling skills of the New Zealand visitors.

The Sharks reached their eighth Super Rugby semi-final after coming back from a 17-13 halftime deficit with both teams scoring three tries in an entertaining tussle.

The South African franchise now play Canterbury Crusaders of New Zealand away in Christchurch on Saturday for a place in the final. The other semi-final pits the NSW Waratahs against the ACT Brumbies in an all-Australian affair in Sydney. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Rex Gowar)